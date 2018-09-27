Since Mercedes-Benz released the mammoth Mercedes-Benz G 500 6×6, other 6 wheel models have come to the market via the tuning scene. We saw Khan release a 6 wheeled version of the Land Rover Defender for example and Hennessey, the Velociraptor. Now Hennessey are back with a Chevrolet Silverado-based 6 wheel project named the Hennessey Goliath 6×6.

Technically, the Chevrolet Silverado is already available as a 6 wheeler. Heavy duty Silverado’s such as the 3500HD come equipped with a dual wheel setup at the back which couples two wheels side-by-side. The obvious disadvantage is that this setup encroaches into the rear hatch space, narrowing the load capacity. Hennessey’s version de-couples these wheels and fits them one in front of the other.

Goliath 6x6 1 of 6

The project is based on the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, the Trail Boss Z71. Hennessey have applied their normal suite of power upgrades. The Goliath gets the 6.2 litre V8 engine with a HPE700 Supercharged engine, 7 psi of post and a stainless steel exhaust system. It produces 705 bhp, 675 lb ft of torque and a 0 to 60 mph time in the mid 4 second range.

The rear suspensions system is entirely new to cater for the 6 wheel conversion. The ride height has been lifted by a full eight-inches and a custom truck bed installed. Six 20 inch Hennessey rims are supplied with 37 inch off-road tyres. Optionally, Hennessey can apply its 808 bhp upgrade package.

Just 24 will be built for the US and international markets. The price for the complete vehicle is an eye watering $375,000. The question is therefore, would you have this over the 6×6 and the Huntsman?