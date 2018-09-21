Porsche set a new record Nurburgring Nordschleife record with the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS; 6 minutes 56.4 seconds. This is the third Porsche to deliver a sub-7 minute laptime following the Porsche 918 Spyder and the GT2 RS. At first sight the new GT3 RS looks quite modestly powered with an output of 520hp and 470Nm of torque but there is something else remarkable about the new GT3 RS: it is an astonishing 24 seconds faster around the famous Nordschleife than its predecessor!

How did Porsche manage to make this new GT3 RS so much faster than the last generation? We went to the Nurburgring to find out behind the wheel of the new GT3 RS and its predecessors all the way down to the first 911 GT3 RS from 2003.

6 Generations Porsche 911 GT3 RS

To fully understand the GT3 RS one has to take a look at what RS stands for. With the creation of the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 in 1972 a new road going genre was born. Required to build at least 500 road cars to qualify the model for GT racing it was an instant hit with over 1,000 cars produced. Sprawling multiple road going RS badged models until the late 90s.

All GT3 RS models have in common that they were built specifically for the race track. This is especially true for the latest GT3 RS with the strongest naturally aspirated engine, exceptional downforce and countless components carried over from motorsports.

The 4.0 liter six-cylinder produces 520hp and 470Nm of torque. It revs all the way up to 9,000 rpm. 0-100 km/h is done in 3.2 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 10.6 seconds and the GT3 RS tops out at 312 km/h. The 7-Speed PDK gearbox provides lightning fast gear changes – a manual although sentimentally great is not an option with the GT3 RS. Torque vectoring comes with electronically controlled and fully variable rear differential lock.

On track I had the opportunity to drive the new GT3 RS as well as older generations of the GT3 RS. A very interesting opportunity that shed a different light on the difference between the last GT3 RS and the new one.

On paper 20hp and 10Nm of torque more don’t do justice to the difference between the previous gen and the new generation. The engine feels more responsive and has a turbo-like push in mid-range. It shows that the development of naturally aspirated engines has not reach full potential yet. In general, there are few things that come close to the howling sound of the 4 litre naturally aspirated engine as it makes it way from around 5,000 rpm all the way up to that magic red line at 9,000. It gives instant goosebumps, gear change after gear change.

Handling wise it’s also clear that the team in Weissach did not sit still. Compared to its predecessor and the new GT3 RS feels literally glued to the track and all inputs are returning sharper responds. This was achieved thanks to a full overhaul of virtually every element of the GT3 RS both hardware and software. From air flow to ball joints on all arms. Having in mind that it is only three years since the last GT3 RS was introduced I’m excited about what the next three years will bring.

For those customers seeking the ultimate track performance there are a few options available; the Weissach package adds front- and rear anti-roll bars and distinct styling. In addition, the standard composite brakes can be replaced with PCCB – the best ceramic composite brakes Porsche has to offer. A Clubsport package which adds a roll cage and 6-point seat belt is available at no extra charge.

2003 Porsche 996 GT3 RS

381hp / built in 2003 and 2004.

2006 Porsche 997.1 GT3 RS

415hp / built from 2006 until 2009

2009 Porsche 997.2 GT3 RS

450hp / built from 2009 until 2011

2011 Porsche 997.2 GT3 RS 4.0

500hp / built only in 2011

2015 Porsche 991.1 GT3 RS

500hp / built in 2015 and 2016