One of the takeaways from Ferrari’s Capital Markets Day which took place earlier this week was that the company are working on an SUV. The SUV will debut in 2022 and will carry the name Ferrari Purosangue. Purosangue stands for Thoroughbred in Italian. This is obviously a not to the unease that has surrounded its development in Maranelo!

The slides prevented at the event show that the Purosangue is intended to ‘extend Ferrarii driving emotions to multiple occasions and passengers’. It promises the ‘best performance and fun to drive in the segment’, ‘revolutionary accessibility and state of the art comfort on board’ as well as ‘opportunity for additional product extensions’.

It is now clear that the Purosangue will feature a four wheel drive system, utilizing a front mid-engine architecture. The slides refer to multiple power units, presumably indicating the eventual availability of both V8 and V12 options. They also hint at the availability of a hybrid drive system.

Reports suggest that the SUV is being marketed as a GT and will sit alongside the GTC4Lusso and Portofino which both offer four seats already. Ferrari CEO, Louis Camilleri, said: “As a die-hard Ferrarista, I was a tad skeptical when the concept was first voiced at the board. Having now seen the wonderful design concept and the extraordinary features, and knowing the resources we have dedicated to bringing this vehicle to life, I am a hugely enthusiastic supporter.”

The Purosangue will use a new front-engine platform developed by Ferrari. The suspension system will be new too, this is essential in order to accommodate the hybrid technology.