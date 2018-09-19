After the initial leak yesterday, Ferrari have released official details of the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 models. The bespoke Italian supercars are the first limited-edition, special-series cars in a new line Ferrari have called ‘Icona’. They draw inspiration from some of Ferrari’s most iconic designs, yet they feature some of the most advanced modern technology on the market.

The Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 are a modern interpretation of the Ferrari racing barchettas of the past. They are inspired by the 1948 166 MM, the 750 Monza and 860 Monza. These cars were highly successful racing machines and helped to deliver numerous victories in the World Sports Car Championship.

Ferrari SP1 and SP2 1 of 13

The Ferrari Monza SP1 is a pure single-seat road car, while the Monza SP2, thanks to the elimination of the tonneau cover and the addition of a second protective screen and roll-bar, is a two-seater. They both use carbon-fibre extensively to deliver the best power to weight ratio of any Barchetta. Both get unique head-and tail-lights, wheels and interior.

Under the bonnet sits the most powerful engine Ferrari have ever built. A development of the 812 Superfast, the 6.5 litre V12 unit produces 810 hp and 719 Nm of torque. It is capable of a 100 km/h sprint in just 2.9 seconds, together with a 200 km/h sprint in 7.9 seconds. Dry weight is 1,500 kg for the Ferrari Monza SP1 and 1,520 kg for the Ferrari Monza SP2. For context, the Ferrari 812 Superfast weighs 1,630 kg.

The Ferrari Design Centre is behind the cars design. It is very stark, with few corners and a very understated look. Despite the look, the upwards opening doors create some drama and the one-piece bonnet, hinged at the front, is very dramatic. Ferrari have utilised a “Virtual Wind Shield” which deviates the air flow to increase driver comfort.

Owners of the Monza SP1 and SP2 will get unique apparel and accessories including racing overalls, jersey, helmet, gloves, scarf and driving shoes designed by Loro Piana and Berluti.

The entire concept reminds us of the Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss which took the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren and chopped the roof off too. Aston Martin did a similar thing for its centenary celebrations, giving us the Aston martin CC100 Speedster. Pricing details for the Ferrari Monza have not been revealed, nor have details on how many Monza’s Ferrari intend to offer to customers.