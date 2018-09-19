Automobili Amos has revealed a resto-mod take on the classic Lancia Delta. The Italian brand has taken the iconic Lancia Delta and given it a new lease of life. Aplying modern carbon fibre components and a reworked engine to create something that feels at home on modern roads.

The Automobili Amos Lancia Delta made its debut at the Grand Basel motor show at the beginning of this month. Underneath, it retains the original Delta chassis, yet the bodypanels are entirely new, using a blend of carbon fibre and aluminium.

Lancia Delta Futurista 1 of 10

The Futurista weighs in at 1,250 kg, about 90 kg less than the original Delta. The engine is believed to be based on the 2.0 litre inline 4 cylinder unit originally fitted to the fastest Deltas, in period. It gets a custom water cooling system, air intake and exhaust to release 330 hp, more than some modern hot hatches.

It will be available in limited numbers, perhaps just 20 models, and at a cost of over 300,000 euros. By all accounts, Automobili Amos is doing for the Lancia Delta what Singer does for the Porsche 911.

The company is owned by Italian gentleman racer, Eugenio Amos. Amos hase raced extensively, including twice in the Rally Dakar as well as a title win in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo. Amos owns a fleet of exotic cars too with a Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR, a Ferrari F40 and a Porsche 997 GT2 RS. His collection also includes a classic Lancia Delta Integrale and a Lancia Delta S4 Stradale.