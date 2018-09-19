AMG’s first offering for the new A-Class has been revealed in the form of the Mercedes-AMG A 35. The entry-level model is an all-wheel drive pocket rocket and slots in below the anticipated A 45 as the entry level of AMG performance.

The Mercedes-AMG A 35 is based on the platform of the new A Class. It features a new 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine with an output of 306 hp and 400 Nm of torque. It manages a 100 km/h sprint of just 4.7 seconds and looks to have the Volkswagen Golf GTI firmly in its sights. The power is achieved through a twin-scroll turbocharger and two separate exhaust ducts in the exhaust manifold.

Mercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC 1 of 23

Power is routed through a 7 speed dual clutch transmission. AMG have installed a launch control mode labelled “Race-Start” which allows for maximum acceleration. The all wheel drive system is also able to distribute torque variably, allowing a front-wheel drive setup or a 50:50 distribution front to rear. A range of Sport modes are available through AMG Dynamic Select including “Slippery”, “Comfort”, “Sport”, “Sport +” and “Individual”.

The bodyshell of the A 35 is stiffer thanks to a new shear panel bolted under the engine and two additional diagonal braces at the front. AMG Ride Control adds a McPherson suspension strut for the front axle with a four-link setup at the rear. Adaptive damping has a three mode setup and high performance brakes ensure that the AMG is able to safely utilise its power.

The design uses elements of the outgoing A 45. The twin-louvres of the AMG grille, the front apron flics, the front splitter and the rear spoiler will all appear familiar. Inside, the A 35 uses the MBUX multimedia system with Artico man-made leather for the seats and microfiber in black. Stitching contrasts in red.

The Mercedes-AMG A 35 will debut at the Paris Motor Show 2018 which kicks off at the start of October. It will go on sale during the same month with deliveries set to begin in January 2019. Pricing details are yet to be announced.