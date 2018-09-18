We are currently out in Texas driving the new Mercedes-AMG GT five-door models. Back in Germany though, AMG have taken the covers off of two new models which join the ’63’. Whilst we will have to wait a bit longer to share our impressions of the new GT, we can at least confirm the specifications of the models that join the range.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 43 gets a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder in-line engine. It produces 367 hp and delivers maximum torque of 500 Nm. Acceleration from 0-100 km/h takes just 4.9 seconds and it has a top speed of 270 km/h. Mercedes-AMG continues to roll out its EQ Boost starter-alternator which adds an additional 22 hp and 250 Nm for short periods of time.

Mercedes-AMG GT 53 and 43 1 of 18

EQ Boost is Mercedes-AMG’s performance hybrid system. Based on a 48 volt system, an integrated starter motor is teamed with an electric compressor to provide plenty of low down power. Essentially, EQ Boost fills the gaps a conventional turbocharger leaves when spooling. The power required to run the 48 volt system is recuperated kinetically making it extremely efficient and less costly than a plug-in hybrid.

The second model, the Mercedes-AMG GT 53, gets the same 3.0 litre 6-cylinder power unit but benefits from increased performance, churning out 435 hp and 520 Nm of torque. The EQ Boost system is almost exactly the same and allows for a 4.5 second 100 km/h sprint in the AMG and a 285 km/h sprint. Both cars get an AMG 9-speed transmission and Airpanel active aerodynamics.

Both cars are identical when it comes to interior design. With a large amount of customisation options. The Mercedes-AMG GT 43 will cost 95,259.50 euros in Germany including 19% VAT, the Mercedes-AMG GT 53 will retail at 109,182.50 euros.