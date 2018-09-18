It is very rare for a new Ferrari to leak. The Italian supercar manufacturer is normally extremely well versed in keeping its latest models under wraps. This time, something went wrong as multiple sources seem to have got hold of photos which show the Ferrari Monza SP1 and Monza SP2 which were unveiled at a recent private viewing.

Both SP1 and SP2 are based on the Ferrari 812 Superfast. They come equipped with a 6.5 litre V12 engine producing an increased 810 hp to the rear wheels. The chassis is apparently constructed from aluminium while the bodywork is completely carbon fibre. Undoubtedly, both cars will exceed the 2.9 second 100 km/h sprint time of the 812, possible also its 340 km/h top speed!

Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 1 of 6

The main difference between the two cars is that SP2 features a second seat with a second rear panel at the back. Presumably, this hides a roll bar. The red and silver models in the photos appear to be SP1, we are told that a black model was present to show SP2. Both cars feature no roof, no windscreen and no side air bags. They are expected to be track day-only car.s

Customer will receive a racing jumpsuit designed by Italian high-end luxury brand Loro Piana. Fewer than 500 are planned, perhaps as little as 200. The inspiration is the legendary Ferrari 750 Monza, an example of which was present at the event. We hope to bring you official details very soon. For now, let us know what you think by using the comments box below.