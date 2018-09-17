As far as wraps go, this coffee seed wrap, applied to a Porsche 911 Turbo S, is one of the craziest we have ever seen! The photos were captured by Alessandro Crepaldi and show a competitor on The Challenge 2018, an event starting from the Netherlands.

The Challenge, previously Quote Challenge, is famous for its crazy wraps. Previous editions have seen a Supreme branded Rolls-Royce‎ Wraith, a Heineken Porsche 911 Turbo and even an Audi covered in coloured balls.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S also features the design of the “Coffee Brother” which we assume is a spoof design. It features coffee beans on the front hood and fenders with a brown, mud-style look to the rear of the car.

Would you choose this design for your Porsche 911 Turbo S?

