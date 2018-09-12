In terms of performance models, Jaguar has lagged in recent years. The F-Type seems to have monopolised its time and hardcore versions of cars like the Jaguar XF and the Jaguar F-Pace have been missing from the range. A few companies offer alternatives to the standard Jaguar models, a recently revised Lister brand is one such example.

The Lister Jaguar F-Pace was recently revealed, named the Lister LFP. It is been marketed as the “World’s Fastest SUV”, although we can think of one or two SUV’s that might give it a run for its money. The Lister brand has been around since the mid-50’s and has a strong reputation on the race track. Since 2013, it has been owned by the Whittaker family and has recently diversified its offering into the world of performance tuning.

The Lister LFP is based on the Jaguar F-Pace. Full details are yet to be revealed, however, the British company have confirmed that it has 680 hp and is capable of a 60 mph sprint time of just 3.5 seconds, with a 200 mph top speed.

We suspect that the Lister LFP is based on the recently announced Jaguar F-Pace R. The R features a supercharged 5.0-litre V8 engine. Lister have already confirmed that they have received a considerable amount of interest since gauging customer reactions earlier this year. It will carry a £140,000 base price.

In terms of styling, the carbon fibre parts Lister adds to the package include a new front facia with larger air vents and nose vents for the bonnet. The sides get fender extensions, side sills and at the rear, there is a new rear facia, rear air vents and a rear spoiler.