Driving from Austria to Croatia in 5 days with more than 20 supercar owners and car enthusiasts from all over Europe. In a nutshell that sums up GTspirit Tour 2018 but unless you attended it will be hard to understand what it was like. Now I can tell you we stayed in some very nice hotels every night and drove some fantastic roads but that still doesn’t begin to truly grasp the essence of our annual Tour. That’s why I will try to give you an idea by sharing 10 of my highlights of the tour with you. Illustrating life on the road, with friends and some very nice cars.

10 Shared Passion All the participants and our team have a shared passion for cars and adventure. This connects all participants, veterans and newcomers, from day one. During the tour life-long friendships are build through shared passion and a unique experience. Back Next