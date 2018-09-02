The hottest car show in Finland; the Hifi & Tuning Show is returning to Oulu coming 9th and 10th of September. The sportsvenue Ouluhalli is transformed to be the center for modified cars and tuning scenes from all over Finland and beyond. The tuning scene remains strong in Finland; aided by the enormous taxes on new cars it pays off to tune and personalize your car. The show, also known as Hötsi, attracts not only locals but people from all over Scandinavia gather together in Oulu every September to enjoy the atmosphere, meet people with a shared passion and of course see new cars on display every year.

During it’s 17-year history the show has grown from a small enthusiast gathering to one of the main events in Finland. The event organizers always had the enthusiast in mind and the result of year’s of hard work is a little Finnish SEMA. Everything from high-end audio to stance and retro to 1,000hp+ vehicles are on display this year.

If you are still wondering what to do next weekend why not head to Oulu for a fun weekend with cars and petrolheads! And not unimportantly the Finns at Hötsi know how to party too!