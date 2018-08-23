For many, the party at McCall Jetcenter is the start of the real festivities at Monterey Car Week. Pretty soon the auction houses will open for business, the lawn at The Quail will be full and the winner of the Pebble Beach Concours will be announced. From here, the events come thick and fast!

Our photographer Philipp Lucke attended the McCall event last night and shot this incredible gallery of photos showing the range of cars on display.

Among the highlights was a carbon fibre and British racing green McLaren Senna. A collection of rare Lamborghini’s were also on display together with a Ford GT, a RUF CTR 3 and a collection of Martini liveried Lancia’s. Even the brand new Brabham received its US debut.

The show isn’t all about the cars though. Food and champagne was plentiful, setting a relaxed atmosphere to kick-start a weekend of car events unlike any other. Bring on the rest of Monterey Car Week 2018!