Following from the Mercedes-AMG GT facelift photos we saw earlier this week, our spy photographers have also caught shots of the Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster testing. The photos were taken around the vicinity of the Nurburgring where Mercedes-AMG seem to be testing the model range.

With the Black Series and Clubsport models under development, it is thought that Mercedes-AMG will fill the gap in its range by offering a GT R Roadster. These initial spy shots show a car which isn’t equipped with the facelift headlights and bumpers of the other test mules. It also has a rear wing which is smaller in width and sits closer to the bonnet compared to the coupe.

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster 1 of 6

We suspect that the headlights and redesigned bumper will be added to this prototype during a later stage of development. One thing that doesn’t appear to differ from the rest of the range is the three-layer soft top.

The specifications are likely to imitate the coupe. The Roadster should get rear-wheel steering and plenty of carbon fibre. Under the bonnet will sit a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with dry-sump lubrication. Hopefully it will get updates to the current 585 hp and 700 Nm of torque, this looks particularly likely if Mercedes-AMG unveils it alongside the facelifted GT models.

The Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster will likely manage a 100 km/h sprint in just short of 3.6 seconds, with top speed rated at 318 km/h.