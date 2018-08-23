Following from the Mercedes-AMG GT facelift photos we saw earlier this week, our spy photographers have also caught shots of the Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster testing. The photos were taken around the vicinity of the Nurburgring where Mercedes-AMG seem to be testing the model range.
With the Black Series and Clubsport models under development, it is thought that Mercedes-AMG will fill the gap in its range by offering a GT R Roadster. These initial spy shots show a car which isn’t equipped with the facelift headlights and bumpers of the other test mules. It also has a rear wing which is smaller in width and sits closer to the bonnet compared to the coupe.
We suspect that the headlights and redesigned bumper will be added to this prototype during a later stage of development. One thing that doesn’t appear to differ from the rest of the range is the three-layer soft top.
The specifications are likely to imitate the coupe. The Roadster should get rear-wheel steering and plenty of carbon fibre. Under the bonnet will sit a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with dry-sump lubrication. Hopefully it will get updates to the current 585 hp and 700 Nm of torque, this looks particularly likely if Mercedes-AMG unveils it alongside the facelifted GT models.
The Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster will likely manage a 100 km/h sprint in just short of 3.6 seconds, with top speed rated at 318 km/h.
