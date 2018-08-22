Amazon have revealed that they will launch a game to accompany the third season of The Grand Tour. The computer game will get a new episode to accompany each episode of the TV series. We expect that The Grand Tour Game will be integrated with Amazon’s Twitch service for a multiplayer experience.

Very few details have been released so far, the exact structure and story of the game are yet to be revealed. The trailer which you see above uses some of the footage from the TV series with some early development footage showing a McLaren P1, Porsche 918 Spyder and Rimac Concept_One chased by a pickup truck.

In a press release, Amazon Games Studios promises “over-the-top power-ups like High Tea, which spills tire-shredding cups and saucers, and More Horsepowers, which lets you blow past the competition.” We do know that the game will be made available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

The Grand Tour is the UK’s second most streamed TV show. Amazon created the series in the year that followed the end of Clarkson, Hammond and May’s BBC Top Gear program. It is public knowledge that the three presenters signed on to Amazon to create three series of The Grand Tour. With that contract set to come to an end after the third season, it is not yet clear whether the program will be renewed.