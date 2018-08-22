Old but gold – the iconic Aston Martin DB5 is making a comeback in style. The most instantly recognisable car of all-time, the DB5, made its first appearance in the third James Bond movie, Goldfinger, alongside Sean Connery as James Bond. Laden with gadgets and armaments, 007’s Aston Martin became an instant pop culture classic, and established James Bond as a household name in 1964. After its premiere, the DB5 returned six times in James Bond movies, with its latest appearance in the 2015 movie, Spectre. Aston Martin and EON Productions – the company that produces the James Bond films – thought the time was ripe for a resurgence after 54 years. It so appears that not only diamonds, but DB5s too, are forever.

Aston Martin calls it the “Goldfinger DB5 continuation project” and because of it, 25 fortunate 007 fans can now own a faithful and authentic tribute to that original car. A further three cars will be built – one each for EON and Aston Martin, plus another to be auctioned for charity. All units will be authentic reproductions of the DB5 seen on screen, produced to one specification – Silver Birch paint – just like the original. Just like the original, all cars will be packed full of spy gadgets, including the iconic number plates. The DB5 resurgence will come with modest power upgrades, featuring a straight-line six engine capable of producing around 280hp.

According to Andy Palmer, CEO of Aston Martin, “the connection between Aston Martin and James Bond is something of which we are very proud and it is remarkable that the DB5 remains the definitive James Bond car after so many years. To own an Aston Martin has long been an aspiration for James Bond fans, but to own a Silver Birch DB5, complete with gadgets and built to the highest standards in the very same factory as the original James Bond cars? Well, that is surely the ultimate collectors’ fantasy. The skilled craftspeople at Aston Martin Works and the expert special effects team from the James Bond films are about to make this fantasy real for 25 very lucky customers.”

The price to own one of 007’s most iconic cars – an eye watering €3 million. At that price most cars will likely become mere garage queens, though its non-road legal status restricts use to private roads anyway. We believe it will be worth the price, after all, you only live twice.