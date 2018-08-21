Rimac are a going from strength to strength. With lucrative partnerships announced with the likes of Koenigsegg, Jaguar, Seat and Pininfarina, it is clear that they are one of the big players in performance battery systems. Rimac’s first supercar project, the Concept_One project, is now complete from what we understand. The have made an announcement this week that their next supercar, the Rimac C_Two, will be on display at Monterey Car Week this year!

Specifically, Rimac will display the Rimac C_Two California Edition in Los Angeles at the Petersen Automotive Museum. What makes this version different is the two 6 litre champagne bottle holders and crystal flutes. The champagne holders are incorporated into the rear hatch, displayed under the rear glass. It is the most decedent interpretation of the electric car yet!

Rimac C_Two California Edition 1 of 5

After the unveiling at the Peterson Automotive Museum, Rimac will host private previews for customers, culminating in a display at The Quail – A Motorsport Gathering on Friday 24 August. On Saturday 25 August, the car will head to Exotics on Cannery Row for a second showing.

Otherwise, the Rimac C_Two California Edition is fundamentally the same as the car unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show 2018 earlier this year. The plan is for Rimac to produce 150 vehicles (which are completely sold out) with deliveries set to take place in 2020. It carries equivalent power to 1,888 hp and is capable of a 60 mph sprint in just 1.85 seconds together with a top speed of 258 mph.

Needless to say, in the California Edition, opening those Champagne Methusaleh’s will look and feel as though you have won a Grand Prix!