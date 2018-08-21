What happens when you take the top performing supercar on the market today and let one of the best tuning companies have their way with it? Novitec is here to let us all know. On their latest project, the German tuning company decided to up the ante with a car that leaves nearly all its competitors in the dust. The McLaren 720S does not fall short on power without additional aftermarket modifications, by any means. If there’s anything to say about the British supercar, it’s that it is blisteringly quick. So its only makes sense to give it a Novice treatment, right?

As the name suggests, the standard McLaren 720S boasts 720 horsepower coming from a 4.0 litre V8 propelling the car from 0-200 km/h in 2.9 seconds, and keeping the fun going until 341 km/h. Now, Novitec places the 720S firmly in hypercar territory with a conversion that rockets it to 100km/h in just 2.7 sec, to 200km/h in 7.5 seconds, and on to a sensational 346km/h maximum speed. Bear in mind that all this is coming from a super series McLaren – that is to say not a limited ‘ultimate’ or ‘legacy’ series car that costs an arm and a leg. In fact, this kind of street legal performance usually comes at price tags above €1 million, whereas the 720S has an MSRP south of €300,000.

Novitec McLaren 720S 1 of 18

The options list for the 720S tune extends to a three-stage engine conversion programme for up to 806hp (592kW), along with 878Nm of torque, sport exhaust systems, carbon-fibre aerodynamic components, suspension upgrades, and the distinctive Novitec MC1 forged alloy wheels.

The available aero package includes headlamp inserts, a full width front spoiler with a more pronounced lip, air splitter, side fins and longer air intake surrounds to improve the channelling of ram air. All those external modifications are of course in carbon fibre. Completing the carbon-fibre madness is a set of optional and purely decorative components including the air intakes for the front bonnet, rear engine cover, rear bumper side trims, side air intakes, sill entrance panels, and door mirror caps.

Novitec hasn’t released a price for the tune yet, but we think it’ll be worth the upgrade!