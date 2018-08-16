Rolls-Royce have announced another limited edition model today. The Rolls-Royce ‘Silver Ghost’ Collection is a limited edition run of the Rolls-Royce Ghost, built to commemorate the Silver Ghost, a model that established Rolls-Royce as a major manufacturer.

The original Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost was produced between 1906 and 1926. As with most model names during that era, the ‘Silver Ghost’ name was not the official name of the car. It was the media who named the 40/50 the ‘Silver Ghost’ on account of the specification of chassis number 60551.

Silver Ghost Collection 1 of 5

The limited edition Rolls-Royce ‘Silver Ghost’ Collection will feature just 35 individual bespoke models. Each model will feature a solid sterling-silver Spirit of Ecstasy.The registration plate of the original silver ghost ‘AX201’ is marked on the base of each figure.