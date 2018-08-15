Mercedes-AMG might be gearing up to release a Mercedes-AMG GT facelift if these photos are accurate. This test mule was spotted this week wearing camouflage to the front and rear bumpers.

The photos reveal a Mercedes-AMG GT, the base model, with camouflage applied to the front headlights. Clearly, AMG are testing a new headlight design. While at the rear of the car camouflage hides the GT-C-style rear diffuser and bumper. The car is clearly US spec with the license plate surrounds and has caught our photographers by surprise.

As you will no doubt have seen, the Mercedes-AMG received a visual facelift last year with the introduction of the panamerica grille. The GT is expected to receive a performance and tech update in time for the Los Angeles motor show later this year and we think that this might be our first glimpse.

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Facelift First Spy Shots 1 of 6

The Mercedes-AMG GT is expected to receive a power boost, pushing performance up to the 500 hp mark in the base model, with 550 hp and 580 hp in the S and C model’s respectively. The GT R will likely receive the E 63 AMG’s wet sump lubrication system, boosting power to 610 hp.

On top of the facelifts, we also expect to see a Black Edition version of the AMG GT. This will likely arrive in March next year at the Geneva Motor Show 2019.