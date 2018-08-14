A series of photos appear to have leaked showing the front, rear and side profile of the new BMW Z4. The Z4 is eagerly awaited. It is a joint project between Toyota and BMW which should also see the Toyota Supra receive the same platform. The legendary status of the Supra name creates an immense amount of speculation that the new BMW Z4 could have some real performance credentials.

The current BMW Z4, the sixth generation Z car, has been around since 2009. The new version is expected to debut this month during Monterey Car Week. The photos reveal the look of the BMW Z4 M40i. They show a car which retains many of the features of the 2017 Z4 Concept including the rear and the large front wheel vent.

The photos show a grille which is more upright and looks larger thanks to the black surround. The front air intakes also incorporate larger air blades. The rear looks almost exactly the same as the concept car. Whilst there are no interior shots, we do expect that BMW will cram the cabin with its latest technology.

The pictures tie in closely to the patent images we shared last month. It is now believed that the patent images show the entry level model while these photos show the top of the range model.

As we recently revealed, BMW have opted to use the M40i drivetrain as the top of the range meaning no M Performance version. The BMW Z4 M40i will almost certainly get a 3.0 litre inline 6, turbocharged to give 335 hp in the Europe and 382 hp in the US.