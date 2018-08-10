In the digital age, we constantly hear interesting, unbelievable stories that would otherwise be lost. Case and point involves a Reddit user who recently posted a photo of a dusty Lamborghini Countach.

With an intriguing caption worthy of being described as ‘click bait’, the Reddit user ‘eriegin’ posted the above photo. He says that “Despite the dust and rust, grandma’s 1981 Lamborghini Countach is the coolest”

Spurred on by the 170 plus comments and 2900 upvotes it generated, he later went on to explain that “My late grandpa bought it for his exotic car rental business in 1989, but after insurance costs became too high for him to operate the company, he kept the car (and many others including the Ferrari 308 in front of the Lambo) outside/in leaky garages for 20+ years instead of selling them. Don’t ask me why, I have no clue”.

As far as barn finds go, this particular example is very special. It looks like a Lamborghini Countach 500S, one of 321 built and featuring a 4.8 litre V12 engine. A conservative estimate might see it valued at between $400,000 and $500,000. Although in this condition, it would sell for considerably less.

Those with good eyesight will also spot the Ferrari 308 lurking in the background!

via Reddit

