Lamborghini have teased the upcoming Lamborghini Aventador SV J once again in a teaser image which shows the badge, a small glimpse of the air vents which flank it and a wild matte green paint job.

The upcoming Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce Jota looks set to be unveiled at Monterey Car Week later this month. The Italian company have been testing the SV J extensively and it seems unlikely that we will be surprised by the final look of the car. The only thing this teaser tells us is that Lamborghini will launch the car in matte green!

Otherwise, we already know quite a bit about the Lamborghini Aventador SV J. Perhaps the biggest headline it has generated so far was a record (for a production car) 6:44.97 lap at the Nurburgring Nordschliefe, beating fellow Volkswagen Group supercar, the Porsche 991 GT2 RS in the process.

1 of 11

The time has evidently been managed through a thorough overhaul of the Aventador’s systems. The engine will have received a set of titanium intake valves and a power increase to around 760 hp and 720 Nm of torque. It remains powered by the classic 6.5 litre V12 unit but expect some weight optimisation too.

Aerodynamics pay a big part in the package too. The Aventador will get Lamborghini’s ALA 2.0 active aerodynamic system. From the spyshots, it was clear to see a deeper front wing, wider side skirts and a massive, Lamborghini Veneno-style rear wing. The exhaust system is inspired by the system Lamborghini installed onto the Lamborghin Huracan Performante.

The thing that makes the biggest difference though is the work carried out to the suspension. Expect the Aventador SV J to come fitted with a revised four wheel drive system and that all-important rear wheel steer.

Official details on the Lamborghini Aventador SV J will follow soon!