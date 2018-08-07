Porsche recently confirmed a few details for the upcoming Taycan, the production version of the Porsche Mission E. The Taycan is due to be released in 2019 and will be Porsche’s first attempt at a pure EV.

The Porsche Taycan is expected to sell around 20,000 units per year. It is expected to take from the 919 Hybrid project, using two permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM) and a permanently magnetized rotor. Together, the two motors are expected to generate over 600 hp and are fed by batteries that give 500 km of range.

Performance will be electrifying. 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds with a 200 km/h sprint in under 12 seconds. The system is 800 volts, meaning that once the range is depleted, it will take just 15 minutes to charge another 400 km.

European manufacturers have began to embrace EV as, by 2020, they have committed to bringing their new car fleet average to just ninety-five grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre. It’s not just Europe where company’s see the demand though. In China for instance, there are currently 1.2 million electric cars, 579,000 of them were purchased in 2017. If growth remains the way it is, manufacturers expect to be selling 25 million new electric vehicles by 2025.

The Taycan has already produced more than 100 prototype vehicles. 40 engineers have been working on these vehicles with 21 shipped to South Africa for development testing. So far, these cars have covered around 40,000 km.