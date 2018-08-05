McLaren recently revealed the very first McLaren Senna, chassis number 001, which was delivered to a very lucky owner in the past few weeks.

McLaren Senna chassis number 001 is owned David Kyte, a city trader based in London. His care was presented to him by McLaren Automotive CEO, Mike Flewitt at the McLaren Technology Centre.

Chassis number 1 features Anniversary White paintwork with Aurora Blue livery, very similar in look to the Bugatti Veyron L’Or Blanc but with a completely different design concept. It was a bespoke design commissioned through McLaren Special Operations (MSO) and gives a perfect example of what is possible given the right levels of creativity!

McLaren Senna 001 1 of 17

Custom finishes include a roof ‘snorkel’, T-Bar and fuel filler cover in MSO Satin Visual Carbon Fibre; brake calipers painted in MSO Bespoke Burton Blue; and MSO Bespoke Coloured Centre Lock wheel nuts in Volcano Red. The paintwork took 600 hours to complete with 2 weeks spent marking up!

Senna’s signature is featured on the door jamb, the years he was Formula One World Champion are engraved onto the throttle peddle and at the front of the car, the outline of São Paulo’s Interlagos circuit is also visible. The invteiotr is black Alcantara with diamond stitching to the seats and Harissa Red embroidery.

As soon as ‘Senna 001’ was collected, the owner chose to travel 1,400 km down to Circuit Paul Ricard in the south of France accompanied by three other McLaren Sennas, a McLaren 720S and a McLaren 600LT. The convoy of supercars, whose drivers included Bruno Senna; McLaren Automotive Chief Operating Officer, Dr Jens Ludmann and McLaren Ultimate Series Vehicle Line Director, Andy Palmer.