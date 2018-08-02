As sure as night follows day, the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera is expected to be followed by an exclusive AMR version. Aston Martin has recently provided hardcore versions of its models, fettled through its AMR badged performance arm. We have seen versions of the previous-generation Vantage, the Rapide and the DB11, it is therefor safe to assume that the DBS Superleggera will get the same treatment.

Sources are suggesting that a DBS Superleggera will get completely revised spring rates, retuned dampers and a healthy boost in power to push the model closer to a track bias. Those same sources also suggest that carbon fibre shell seats will be offered for a 20 kg weight reduction together with the steering wheel, exhaust tips and engine cover.

The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera already produces 515 hp from its 5.2 litre twin-turbocharged V12. Sources suggest that power output will increase to around 750 hp for the AMR version with torque around 950 Nm. It should shave 0.2 seconds off the standard car’s 3.4 second 100 km/h sprint with a top speed of around 345 km/h.

Of course, these rumours could be complete garbage. The one thing that looks pretty certain is that we should be getting a DBS Superleggera AMR and it will be staggeringly quick!