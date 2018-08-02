Undoubtedly, the biggest event in the North American calendar for manufacturers is Monterey Car Week. What started with a fancy concours event on a stunning golf course has ballooned into one of the most important events of the year. Recognising this, manufacturers have some very special new releases to share this year. Audi have chosen Pebble Beach 2018 to host its latest supercar concept, the Audi PB18 e-tron.

As the name suggests, the PB18 e-tron will be fully electric. The teaser image, revealed recently, shows a supercar which resembles the Bugatti Chiron in size and shape. Audi have quite clearly stamped their DNA into the car with an angular greenhouse and headlights inspired by the Audi R8 both prominent features.

The name – Audi PB18 e-tron – refers to the Pebble Beach venue. It also provides a subtle hat tip to the LeMans-series winner, the Audi R18 e-tron. It was developed very close to Pebble Beach at Audi’s new Malibu Design Loft.

The Audi PB18 e-tron will be unveiled at 5 pm on 23 August 2018, on the Laguna Seca racetrack. It will then go on display at “The Quail” on August 24 from 8 am to 4 pm. If you miss both events, Audi will give you another chance to see it at Laguna Seca on August 25 before it is shown for the final time on August 26 at the Concours d’Elegance in Pebble Beach.

Could we be looking at a competitor for the Aston Martin Valkyrie and the Mercedes-AMG Project One? We’re not sure but we suspect that will depend on the reaction this concept receives at the end of the month!