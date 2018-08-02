Back in 2016, Lexus unveiled a one-off Concept car based on its RC F model. The Japanese firm have since gone quiet about the Lexus RC F GT, instead continuing to campaign the RC F GT3 racecar in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. These photos reveal that Lexus have began work on making the Lexus RC F GT a reality!

The Lexus RC F is the Japanese company’s rival to the BMW M4. The Lexus RC F GT is expected to bridge the gap between the RC F, Lexus’ top level road car, and the RC F GT3, Lexus’ racecar.

The version spotted testing on public roads looks toned down from the Concept car that went up the Goodwood hill two years ago. It gets a revised front facia and a carbon fibre front bonnet and roof, the camo applied to the side sills suggests some new parts here too. At the rear, the familiar F exhausts make a comeback together with a large rear spoiler.

The Concept managed a whopping 363 kg weight reduction compared to the production RC F although the road version should be slightly heavier. The The RC F GT is expected to use the same engine as the regular RC-F, a naturally aspirated 5.0-litre V8, linked to an 8-speed automatic transmission. It should produce around 470 hp.

Expect the Lexus RC F GT to emerge around the same time as the RC gets its facelift!

You may also likeMORE FROM AUTHOR

There are no comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *