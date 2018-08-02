Back in 2016, Lexus unveiled a one-off Concept car based on its RC F model. The Japanese firm have since gone quiet about the Lexus RC F GT, instead continuing to campaign the RC F GT3 racecar in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. These photos reveal that Lexus have began work on making the Lexus RC F GT a reality!

The Lexus RC F is the Japanese company’s rival to the BMW M4. The Lexus RC F GT is expected to bridge the gap between the RC F, Lexus’ top level road car, and the RC F GT3, Lexus’ racecar.

2019 Lexus RC F GT 1 of 6

The version spotted testing on public roads looks toned down from the Concept car that went up the Goodwood hill two years ago. It gets a revised front facia and a carbon fibre front bonnet and roof, the camo applied to the side sills suggests some new parts here too. At the rear, the familiar F exhausts make a comeback together with a large rear spoiler.

The Concept managed a whopping 363 kg weight reduction compared to the production RC F although the road version should be slightly heavier. The The RC F GT is expected to use the same engine as the regular RC-F, a naturally aspirated 5.0-litre V8, linked to an 8-speed automatic transmission. It should produce around 470 hp.

Expect the Lexus RC F GT to emerge around the same time as the RC gets its facelift!