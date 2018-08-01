Billed as being the most expensive property to hit the Los Angeles real estate market, this piece of land has been listed for sale at a staggering $1 billion. It overlooks the city of angels and is said to be virtually paparazzi-proof, something that will no doubt attract the wealthiest residents of tinsel town!

What you get for your billion dollars is a 157 acre mountain plot in the coveted 90210 zip code. It is branded “The Mountain” and is one of the finest undeveloped parcels of land in Los Angeles. The one catch? It has no buildings!

The only other parcel of land that we think comes close to The Mountain is Villa Les Cedres in St Jean Cap Ferrat near Monaco. That property is not currently on the market but was offered publically in October 2017 for an asking price of $1.1 billion.

Villa Les Cedres is an established 10 bedroom house with 30 stables, a chapel, Olympic size swimming pool and 35 acres of botanical gardens. The Mountain is literally just that, a landscaped patch of land with little by way of utilities. A blank canvas upon which an oligarch or sheik could make their mark. Alternatively, it could make for an attractive development plot!

Clearly Los Angeles is the place to be at the moment for expensive real estate listings. In neighbouring Bel Air, a project currently under development and known as “The One” also carries a $500 million price tag.