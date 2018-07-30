It is no secret that Bugatti are readying a performance version of the Bugatti Chiron. The Bugatti Divo has been teased before. It is said to be named after legendary 1920’s Bugatti racing driver Albert Divo who twice won the Targa Florio in a Type 35. The teaser videos you see here are the latest to come from the French brand.

There are two videos. The first shows a sketch of a Bugatti Type 35C and finishes with the Divo signature. The second appears to show a cut away glimpse of the taillights. The Bugatti Divo looks set to be unveiled at Pebble Beach in less than a month’s time!

Rumour has it that the Bugatti Divo will be a completely new model, separate and distinct from the Veyron and the Chiron which came before. Bugatti’s CEO, Stephan Winkelmann has confirmed that the new model will “thrill people throughout the world”.

Just 40 Bugatti Divo’s will be produced with a focus on agile, nimble handling and track-biased performance. The new Bugatti will generate enormous downforce figures and class leading levels of downforce. In short, it will focus on the corners moreso than any other modern Bugatti.

The price tag has also been announced, with a net price of €5 million, it is likely to be one of the most expensive hypercars on the market. Bugatti have also alluded to the tradition of coachbuilding so expect some incredible, and unique Divo models!