In recent years, Mecum Auctions have bought some interesting lots to Monterey Car Week. This year is no different. This year they are headlining their event with a one of twenty Lamborghini Centenario LP770-4.

As far as we know it is the first time that a Centenario has been auctioned publically. The listing confirms that the car is a US market example. It has just 49 miles on the odometer and is finished in Nero Aldebaran with red contrasts and carbon black carbon fibre contrasting panels.

Lamborghini Centenario 1 of 12

The Centernario was designed and built for Ferrucio Lamborghini’s centenary celebrations. Released at the Geneva Motor Show 2016, Lamborghini had already sold the entire production run of 20 coupes and 20 roadsters.

It is the most powerful Lamborghini to date with a naturally aspirated V12 engine pushing 770 hp. Performance is similarly impressive with 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, 0 to 300 km/h in 23.5 km/h in 23.5 seconds and a top speed in excess of 350 km/h.

Mecum’s other auction lots are just as incredible. They include a Lamborghini Reventon, a Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir, a Ferrari F12tdf, a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport, two LaFerrari’s and a Porsche 550A Spider. The competition this year is fierce, with RM Sotheby’s having announced cars like a Ferrari 250 GTO, Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR, an Aston Martin DP215 Prototype and various other exotic machinery!