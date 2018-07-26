The new Audi Q3 was officially unveiled yesterday, almost coinciding with the Porsche Macan release! The second generation of Audi’s successful SUV sees it get a wealth of new technology, increased practicality and more space.

In terms of looks, the Q3 retains the singleframe grille, characteristic of all modern-day Audi’s. It gets eight vertical bars with narrow headlights. There are three headlight options, all featuring LED technology. The shoulderline is much stronger and draws from Audi’s DNA. Custom options will include a contrasting paint finish for the attachments in the lower body section. Eleven paint colors are available in total.

The Q3 is larger than the car it replaces. Audi has added 25 millimeters (1.0 in) in width but reduced the overall height by 5 millimeters (0.2 in). The wheelbase sits 77 millimetres longer than the Q3 which has obvious advantages! The rear seats get a 40:20:40 split which allows for a seven stage tilt. Luggage capacity is between 530 litres and 675 litres. With the back rest completely down, 1,525 litres of space is possible. The loading sill is adjustable in three stages.

2019 Audi Q3 1 of 21

Assist systems include adaptive cruise assist, park assist, four 360 degree cameras, Audi pre sense front safety system and many more. The majority of these advanced systems are optional extras.

The new Q3 will come equipped with four engine versions – three petrol and one diesel in either front-wheel or quattro drive. Few details have been revealed on exactly which units yet. We do know that their power outputs will range from 150 hp to 230 hp. All engines are four-cylinder units with turbocharging. A choice of a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed S tronic will be available.

Inside, Audi offer three equipment lines. Customers can choose from Audi design selection and the S line interior package. Both packages include the sport seats, which are trimmed optionally with a combination of leather/artificial leather and Alcantara. A basic model is also on offer. The instrument panel is divided into two levels: the top part includes the air vents; the bottom section incorporates a large octagonal area with a black-panel look which hides the MMI system.

The MMI system uses a 10.25 inch screen and a digital instrument cluster. The Audi Virtual Cockpit option includes a 12.3 inch screen with three different views. Audi’s natural-language voice control is also available on the MMI navitagtion plus option. The navigation pluss option uses HERE and a variety of connected features.

The Audi Q3 will be manufactured at Győr in Hungary with deliveries in Germany and other European countries in November 2018. A special edition model, which combines numerous extras will be available at launch.