Californian Pagani dealership, Pagani Newport Beach, has listed a Pagani Huayra BC for sale on JamesEdition. The hottest Pagani Huayra model to date is a sought after machine. Just 20 were built and, as you would expect with Pagani, each one was tailored to the customer’s taste.

This particular Pagani Huayra BC was number 2 of 20. It was one of the first delivered and has covered a mere 3,433 km since it was delivered. Originally based in San Francisco, we are told that it replaced a red standard Pagani Huayra when it was delivered. We can only assume that the owner has taken delivery of a Pagani Huayra Roadster, forcing the sale!

Pagani Huayra BC 1 of 16

Since it was delivered, the Pagani Huayra BC has been spotted at various events around California. It is quite an attractive spec with blue carbon fibre the predominant body material with black carbon fibre accents for all of the important aerodynamic parts. The interior is pure black with silver stitching and the occasional red detail.

This is the first Pagani Huayra BC to emerge on the public market. Newport Beach have not ventured a sale price, however, we suspect that it will eventually sell for multiple millions.

By way of reminder, the Huayra BC features a 6.0 liter V12, twin turbocharged AMG engine with an extra 30 hp. It now produces 750 hp brake horsepower together with 1,000 Nm of torque.