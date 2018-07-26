McLaren have revealed the name of their upcoming HyperGT project. Modern McLaren’s have traditionally used numbers and letters to differentiate their models. McLaren broke with this tradition recently when it announced the McLaren Senna. The new HyperGT currently has an internal development designation of BP23, however, it has been revealed that the final name will be McLaren Speedtail.

The name is apparently supposed to indicate that the top speed will be higher than any McLaren yet. McLaren have revealed that the Speedtail will get a flowing, highly streamlined design to allow for this. The name is a simple combination of the two characteristics.

We’re talking about the car with the central driving position, which McLaren have been teasing for some years already, if you hadn’t already worked out. A few details have already been revealed, including the fact that the £1.6 million hypercar has already sold out – all 106 of them.

The McLaren Speedtail will be revealed by the end of 2018, most likely at the McLaren Christmas event, in the same way as the Senna was at the tail end of last year. Each car will feature tailoring through McLaren Special Operations (MSO) together with a unique range of materials.

The McLaren Speedtail will be the third model in McLaren’s Ultimate Series. It will have the highest top speed of any McLaren, exceeding the record 243 mph top speed of the legendary McLaren F1, from which it was inspired.

Unlike the McLaren F1, the Speedtail will use a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain. With production set to begin at the end of next year, customers (who were allocated the 106 cars in November 2016) will be eager to get their hands on the final version. More details will undoubtedly follow later in the year!