The Lamborghini Aventador SV J has officially broken the Nurburgring record for the fastest lap time by a production vehicle. Technically the SV J is not yet a production vehicle but it will soon be. Lamborghini set a staggering 6:44.97 minute lap, comfortably beating the previous record held by Porsche and the GT2 RS.

We reported a few weeks ago that Lamborghini were out testing the new Aventador SV J at the legendary race track. It seems the team managed to complete a record lap using specifically-developed Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires which will be offered on the Aventador SV J as standard.

The original Aventador SV managed a time of 6 minutes 59.73 seconds. By contrast, we think the original Huracan recorded a time of 7 minutes and 28 seconds prior to the Performante’s stunning 6 minute 52.01 second time last year.

The Lamborghini Aventador SV J seems to carry significant changes to the entire aerodynamic package. There is a larger front splitter and a new rear wing with a central arm and curved top bar. The photos we have seen so far also suggest that a new dual pipe exhaust system will be fitted to the middle of the rear in the style of the Huracan Performante.

A Lamborghini Aventador SV J is certain to carry the four wheel steering system which made the difference in the Huracan. It should use the same 6.5 litre V12 engine from the existing Aventador range with a 780 hp output.

The last Jota model that Lamborghini built was the Diablo Jota, just 28 exist. The original Miura Hota was a one off, as was the Aventador J. It seems likely that Lamborghini will severely curtain the availability of the Aventador SV J to keep the mystique of the badge.