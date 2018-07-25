Porsche may have created and dominated the segment of sporty crossover SUVs with the Macan, but the model has been somewhat eclipsed by the competition: The second-gen Audi Q5 stands on the more modern MLB Evo architecture, and the BMW X3/X4 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC offer actual coupe versions. Now Porsche has facelifted the Macan, added new engines and upgraded its electronics significantly.

Under the hood, there is an entirely new generation of V-6 engines, co-developed with Audi: The Macan S is now fitted with a 3.0-V6 turbo that makes 354 horsepower, and the Macan Turbo gets a 2.9 V-6 biturbo that’s rated at 440-horsepower. A Macan S D will follow, fitted with a 3.0-liter V-6 turbodiesel that makes around 300 horsepower, and some markets keep the wildly popular Macan base model, fitted with a 2.0-liter turbo four, rated a 245 horsepower. All models keep the 7-speed Porsche-Doppelkupplungsgetriebe, a “wet” dual-clutch automatic.

Future derivatives will include a Macan GTS with around 380 horsepower, and possibly a Macan Turbo Performance Package with close to 500 horsepower. There will be no plug-in hybrid, which we don’t think is much of a loss.

The chassis has been slightly tweaked, and the Macan’s 18- to 21-inch wheel portfolio features a few new entries. Inside, the infotainment system is entirely new and now operates on a level with the Cayenne and the Panamera. The voice control system works better, the cruise control now offers enhanced stop-and-go assistance, and the touch screen grows from a modest 7 inches to a full 11 inches, forcing the air vents below. And, lo and behold, you can get an ionisator, for whatever its placebo effect is worth.

The Sport Chrono package now includes the red “Sport Response Button” that’s a fixture in Porsche’s other lineups equipped with the package. The fat stopwatch remains atop the dashboard, in stark contrast to the otherwise angular and futuristic ambience. The optional GT steering wheel gets smaller in diameter.

Up front, the Macan looks a bit wider and it comes with new LED headlights, but the real changes are in the rear: The wide, three-segment taillight stretches across the entire tail, and it makes the car look a bit more contemporary than before. The Turbo model gets exclusive bumper treatment.

The facelifted Macan comes to dealers in the autumn, targeting the upmarket versions of the Audi Q5, the BMW X3 and X4, the Jaguar F-Pace, and the Mercedes-Benz GLC. We think it will continue to do well on global markets.