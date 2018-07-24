A limited edition run of 100 Bentley Mulsannes will be released to celebrate Bentley’s upcoming centenary year. The company turns 100 years old next year and plans to celebrate the event in a big way. Even before the centenary year has began, celebrations are in order as the Bentley Mulsanne W.O. Edition by Mulliner is revealed.

The Mulsanne pays homage to company founder Walter Owen Bentley who started the company from Cricklewood near London. Bentley had previously manufactured aero engines and began work on a sporting tourer in early 1919.

Inside each of the 100 limited edition Mulsannes, a slice of the original crankshaft taken from W.O. Bentley’s personal 8 Litre car will be displayed. The 1930’s model was the last he designed for Bentley Motors back in 1930 before the Great Depression hit. Bentley purchased the car back in 2006 and it has since undergone a full restoration. The old crankshaft is effectively being recycled as the car was fitted with a new version as part of the restoration.

Mulsanne W.O. Edition by Mulliner 1 of 11

The Mulsanne W.O. Edition can chosen for any of the three Mulsanne models. It differs from the cosmetic specifications of the standard models in its colour split interior which is cut from Heritage Hide. It also gets Beluga black wheels and a cocktail cabinet or bottle cooler. The crankshaft slice will be set into the armrest.

The cocktail cabinet will get a handcrafted marquetry scene depicting the geometric front matrix grille and headlight of the 8 Litre. This will feature a window where the crankshaft piece will be displayed. Four different woods make up the piece with aluminium highlights.

The interior colour split is covered in luxurious Fireglow Heritage and Fireglow hide. The detailing is Beluga hide with a Dark Stain Burr Walnut veneer. Bentley also offer a Fireglow lambswool rugs, glass tumblers, privacy curtains to the rear doors, and a rear seat entertainment system.

The Mulsanne W.O. Edition comes with Onyx paintwork (although customers can specify other colours from Bentley’s extensive pallet), a chrome bonnet strip and Flying B Mascot atop the optional chrome radiator shell and grille.

The Bentley Mulsanne W.O. Edition will make its public debut at Monterey Car Week in California next month. Deliveries are set to begin in 2019. 100 cars to commemorate 100 years.