The standard Aston Martin Vantage is only just hitting dealership forecourts, yet it sees that Aston Martin are already working on a hotter version! These photos show a prototype testing last week at the Nurburgring. The only tell tale sign that something is different is the quad tailpipes which indicate more power!

The Aston Martin Vantage S is expected to follow the standard model. We expect that it will feature the same Mercedes-AMG deriver 4.0 litre V8 shared with the Mercedes-AMG GT. In it’s current guise, the V8 produces 510 hp, for the “S”, we expect a figure of around 550 hp.

The photos show a test mule, finished in a solid grey colour, which gets a new rear diffuser and a set of quad exhaust pipes. Aside from these changes, there doesn’t appear to be a whole lot different to the standard Vantage model.

Many are expecting Aston Martin to mate the 4.0 litre V8 with a manual gearbox in the Vantage S, something that Mercedes-AMG is yet to do. It is expected that the manual gearbox will be a seven-speed unit and that the engine will need bespoke parts and tuning.

It’s expected that Aston Martin will offer a hardcore AMR model which will also get the manual gearbox. Work on a V12 version of the Vantage has apparently stalled. Aston Martin’s CEO has been heard stating that while the engine bay of the Vantage was designed to closely replicate the DB11, the weight of the Aston Martin developed 5.2-litre V12 has stalled these plans.

So, with the standard Vantage, Vantage S, Vantage AMR and Vantage V12 a possibility, where would your money go?