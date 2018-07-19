US Dealership Miller Motors recently delivered the very first McLaren Senna in the US. The car in question belongs to Michael Fux, the infamous US collector, famed for his unconventional colour schemes. This particular Senna is no different!

Fitted with a entirely green, exposed carbon fibre bodywork, this particular McLaren Senna is expected to be a one of a kind. It matches the McLaren P1 that Fux had commissioned several years ago, although that car featured painted bodywork rather than the exposed carbon we see here.

McLaren Senna 1 of 5

Fux’s Senna gets conventional silver coloured alloys, unlike his P1 which was delivered with green rims. Inside, the carbon fibre seats are trimmed with white leather to contrast the carbon fibre. It’s fair to say that this McLaren Senna is one of the first bespoke cars through MSO too!

The McLaren Senna is the lightest McLaren since the McLaren F1. It weighs in at just 1,198kg (2,641lbs). It is underpinned by a Monocage III chassis with every panel built from carbon fibre and optimised for weight.

Underneath the extreme bodywork sits a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8, the most powerful McLaren road car internal combustion engine ever. It produces a stunning 800PS (789bhp) and 800Nm (590 lb ft) of torque. The power-to-weight ratio of 668PS-per-tonne is guaranteed to produce staggering performance.

Only 500 will be built during the third quarter of 2018. They will be priced at £750,000 including UK taxes. The MSO touches on this car likely push the final price well in excess of that figure!