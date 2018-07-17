At Goodwood last weekend, Maserati chose to unveil a new range of Levante models, updated slightly for the 2018 model year. The updates include a new entry level engine for the SUV together with some tech upgrades to keep the package fresh!

Maserati attracted most attention with the new Levante GTS which gets a 3.8 litre V8, taken from the Quattroporte GTS, producing 550 hp and 730 nm of torque. The power is put down through a Q4 Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system which allows for impressive 4.2 second 100 km/h sprints together with a top speed of 292 km/h.

2019 Maserati Levante GTS 1 of 6

The GTS joins the Levante Trofeo, which gets slightly more power and also made its European debut at the Festival of Speed. The engine for both cars is assembled by Ferrari in Maranello.

Inside, the GTS gets standard Full Premium leather or full-grain Pieno Fiore natural leather as an option. Sport pedals are also standard equipment together with a 14 speaker Harman Kardon Audio system. Optional Adaptive Full LED Matrix headlights now standard Integrated Vehicle Control (IVC) are now available across the Levante range.

All Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante versions now get the redesigned gearshift lever from the Levante Trofeo. The eight speed ZF gearbox gets automatic and manual modes. The MTC+ infotainment system on all three models has been enhanced with updated display graphics and improved climate control systems.

Maserati have also announced that a new entry-level petrol Levante will be available with a 3.0-litre V6 engine producing 345 bhp. It should be enough for a 100 km/h sprint time of 6.0 seconds dead and a 250 km/h top speed.