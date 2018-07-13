The Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018 is in full swing. We will be in attendance on every day this year, including Thursday which is actually he Goodwood Moving Motor Show 2018. The Festival of Speed properly begins today with the timed hill climbs.

The Moving Motor Show, despite not getting a clarification as a proper Festival of Speed day, does feature many of the same cars. It also gives us a first look at what we can expect from the actual event as many of the cars are already on display.

Goodwood FOS 2018 1 of 30

From our galleries you will spot the Porsche tribute which forms the centrepiece of the event. There is a collection of Porsche’s greatest hits to accompany the central display.

The supercar paddock features the latest and greatest too with cars such as the Lamborghini Urus, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the Bentley Bentayga Pikes Peak Record car alongside supercars such as the Porsche Speedster Concept, the McLaren P1 GT and the Koenigsegg Agera Thor. Even the car parks are packed with exotica!

Goodwood FOS 2018 1 of 30

Goodwood is in its 25th year, its Silver Jubilee! To celebrate, the Duke of Richmond has hand selected his 25 favourite moments which will be recreated on the hill over the weekend. Stay tuned for more from the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018!