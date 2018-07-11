Rumours are circulating that the upcoming Lamborghini Aventador SV J has managed to topple the Porsche 991 GT2 RS at the top of the Nurburgring record books for production cars. To do so, the Aventador would have to set a lap time of less than 6 minutes and 47.3 seconds.

Lamborghini hasn’t yet commented on the speculation, however, we do know that a more hardcore version of the Lamborghini Aventador is planned and will carry the Jota name. The car has recently been spotted testing at the legendary German circuit which is likely what has sparked the latest rumours.

The Lamborghini Aventador SV J seems to carry significant changes to the entire aerodynamic package. There is a larger front splitter and a new rear wing with a central arm and curved top bar. The photos we have seen so far also suggest that a new dual pipe exhaust system will be fitted to the middle of the rear in the style of the Huracan Performante.

A Lamborghini Aventador SV J is certain to carry the four wheel steering system which made the difference in the Huracan. It should use the same 6.5 litre V12 engine from the existing Aventador range with a 780 hp output.

The last Jota model that Lamborghini built was the Diablo Jota, just 28 exist. The original Miura Hota was a one off, as was the Aventador J. It seems likely that Lamborghini will severely curtain the availability of the Aventador SV J to keep the mystique of the badge.

A sub-6 minutes 47.3 second lap should be entirely possible form the Aventador platform. The original Aventador SV managed a time of 6 minutes 59.73 seconds. By contrast, we think the original Huracan recorded a time of 7 minutes and 28 seconds prior to the Performante’s stunning 6 minute 52.01 second time last year. If the same technology underpins the Jota, who knows how fast it can go!