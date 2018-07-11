Audi have announced a limited edition run of Audi R8’s. All 44 of the limited edition Audi R8 V10 Plus models will get the full Audi Sport Performance Parts package and will be finished in Misano red paint. 5 will be allocated to the UK market.

The limited edition run of 44 cars will be the most focused R8 models to date. Each car will be fitted with the complete catalogue of Audi Sport Performance Parts. The Parts have been developed in the air tunnel using CFRP.

The add-on components include a large fixed rear wing and diffuser with red elements. A side skirt with an Audi Sport logo and aerodynamic elements behind the rear wheel arches. At the front, new air inlets, a front splitter and canards finish the package.

At 205 mph, the Audi R8 with the Performance Parts generates an additional 100 kg of downforce with a total of 250 kg. At 93 mph, downforce is doubled.

The Audi R8 V10 Plus models will get the same familiar, naturally aspirated 5.2 litre V10 engine with a total of 610 hp and 560 Nm of torque. Audi will offer a new set of multi-spoke 20 inch wheels which reduce weight by 8 kg. They come fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres.

Audi’s suspension system gets a tweak too with a lightweight three-way coiler system which is fully adjustable. Ceramic discs are standard with titanium backing plate.

Inside, the interior gets Alcantara with a red accent. Audi’s Smartphone Interface, a rear view camera and the Audi R8 sport exhaust are also added to equipment list together with R8 bucket seats in perforated Fine Nappa leather, MMI Navigation, Audi connect online services and the fully digital Audi Virtual Cockpit.

Five right hand drive models have been set aside for the UK market and will be priced £176,560.