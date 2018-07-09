Last week, Toyota confirmed that it will bring the Toyota Supra to the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018. A prototype version of the new halo model will make its first moving appearance at the popular hill climb event later this week. The Supra is likely to be heavily camouflaged but will wear its production bodywork.

For those that aren’t aware, a technical partnership between Toyota and BMW will see the Toyota Supra and the BMW Z4 share the same platform. It should be launched in 2019 with many suggesting that it will gun for the Porsche 911. If so, this would be a significant step up for BMW as the Z4 currently occupies a lesser place in the market.

The Toyota Supra will likely be entered into Goodwood’s First Glance category and it remains to be seen whether it will be wheeled out just for the hill climb rather than for public display. We do know that it will be piloted by Toyota driver Herwig Daenens with assistance from Toyota’s Chief engineer on the new Supra project Tetsuya Tada.

It is expected that the Toyota Supra will get a turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six dual overhead cam engine producing 335 bhp at 5500 rpm and 332 lb-ft of torque at 1380-5200 rpm. Power will be routed to the rear wheels through an eight-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.