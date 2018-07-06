Lanzante look set to unveil their latest bespoke McLaren P1 GTR at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018. A set of teasers have left us certain that they will be unveiling their own take on the longtail; the McLaren P1 GT Longtail.

Little is known about the project so far aside from what has already been revealed through a series of teasers. There are a few things that we can say for certain. The P1 GT will continue to use the same powertrain combining a 3.8 litre V8 engine with electrical boost. McLaren never revealed the statistics for the GTR, however, many claim that the GTR’s powerplant was good for around 1,000 hp. The GT Longtail will likely exceed this.

The photo released by Lanzante confirms that the P1 GT will receive an all-new aerodynamic package with a fixed rear wing and a lengthened tail. With Lanzante’s other special edition model, the P1 LM, 60 kg of weight was lost by shedding race parts such as the jack system and by switching exhaust components to Inconel.

The Lanzante McLaren P1 GT Longtail is said to have been commissioned by a Middle Eastern customer and will go on display at next week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018. We will of course be on hand to show you what it looks like!