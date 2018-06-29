Sick of your standard Lamborghini Huracan Performante? Novitec have you sorted with their latest set of updates. The German company have developed a series of enhancements for the fastest Lamborghini.

The tailor-made aerodynamic components have been fine-tuned in the wind tunnel. Made from Forged Composite material which matches the production carbon-fiber components, the package includes attachments for the front left and right facia and a protruding spoiler blade.

Lamborghini Huracan Performante 1 of 17

Novitec gets a trunk hood with integrated air ducts left and right and fender vents for the wheel arches. On the side, rocker panels connect the front to the back using larger air intakes. The rear benefits from diffuser attachments.

The wheels are Novitec’s NL3 forged wheels developed in collaboration with Vossen. They measure 20 inches at the front and 21 inches on the rear. Optionally, they are also available with center lock. Sport springs make for a harder ride, lower by 35 millimetres. An inconel or stainless steel high-performance exhaust system is also available.

Novitec are also able to offer bespoke interiors with a blend of leather and alcantara. For now, the engine remains the same, however, Novitec are working on a set of performance updates for the Lamborghini Huracan Performante which should soon be made available.