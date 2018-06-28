The much teased McLaren 600LT Coupe has now been officially released! It gets the ‘Longtail’ name which it shares with the iconic McLaren F1 GTR Longtail and the McLaren 675LT. As expected, it benefits from increased power, reduced weight and optimised aerodynamics.

The modifications that McLaren have made are substantial. Nearly a quarter of the parts have been changed. It earns the Longtail name with 74 mm’s of additional length. The additional length is made up with the new front splitter, side sills, diffuser and fixed rear wing. McLaren Special Operations (MSO) also offers a range of extras including a carbon fibre roof, cantrails and vented carbon fibre front fenders.

McLaren’s weight saving program means that the 600LT weighs 96 kg lighter than the McLaren 570S Coupé. The total dry weight, with all the MSO lightweight options, is just 1,247kg.

McLaren 600LT 1 of 8

McLaren’s 3.8 litre twin-turbocharged V8 gets 600 hp and 620 Nm of torque. The most dramatic change is the unique top-exit exhaust pipes, something that the Senna also received and which was pioneered by Porsche with the Porsche 918 Spyder. McLaren have tuned the steering, throttle and brake pedal and fitted firmer engine mounts.

Bespoke Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tyres will make the most difference in terms of performance.Inside, McLaren have utilised Alcantara and Carbon Fibre. The seats are the same as used on the McLaren P1. As an option, McLaren Senna seats can also be ordered.

The McLaren 600LT will be hand assembled in Woking in limited numbers. McLaren haven’t committed to a number though, instead, they have stated that the production run will last 12 months from October 2018. It will be built around the existing Sport and Super Series models and the Senna, Senna GTR and upcoming BP23.

The price will be £185,500 with taxes. All customers will get a Pure McLaren Road Owner Track Day experience with driver training as part of their purchase.