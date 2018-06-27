Bentley have announced the release of a special edition Bentley Bentayga. The Bentley Bentayga Pikes Peak Limited Edition will be replicated just 10 times and commemorates Bentley’s record run at last weekend’s Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

Last weekend’s record run was one of recent successes for the Volkswagen Group in the field of motorsport. At the hands of two time champion, Rhys Millen, the Bentayga managed a respectable 10:49.9 minutes, smashing the production SUV record. Not quite the sub-8 minute time achieved by sister company Volkswagen, however, it is no less impressive.

Speaking immediately after his run, Rhys Millen said: “What an incredible machine. To take a luxury SUV with minimal modifications and be able to drive up this course in under 11 minutes is a huge testament to the performance and level of engineering in the Bentayga. I had a great run – the car was planted all the way up and gave me the confidence I needed to push hard. I’m delighted to take the SUV record for Bentley and for everyone that’s been involved in this project.”

Bentley Bentayga Pikes Peak Limited Edition 1 of 6

The Bentley Bentayga that Bentley used to set the record was largely standard, meaning that Bentley did not change anything past what was essential. Front racing seats, a roll cage, fire suppression system, Pirelli DOT-marked tyres and a production spec Akrapovic sports exhaust were the only non-standard items of equipment. As a result, it is to be expected that Bentley would have released a special edition model!

The ten cars that Bentley will produce will each feature custom appointments by Mulliner. The exterior can be finished in Beluga black paint or Radium to match the Pikes Peak car. 22 inch wheels are standard and the car gets custom Beluga with Radium accents. Bentley’s Black Specification is also included combining gloss black components with carbon fibre parts.

Inside, a Mulliner Design Colour Split blends Key Lime accents with Beluga leather. There are Alcantara inserts to the seats and doors, steering wheel and gear lever. The headlining is technical Eliade cloth. The Pikes Peak logo is included for the carbon fibre fascias.

The Bentley Bentayga Pikes Peak Limited Edition packs the standard 6.0-litre twin turbo W12. It puts out 600 bhp and 900 Nm, fed through a ZF eight speed automatic transmission. It should be available to order from August for customers in the US and Europe.