June 28th is the official date when McLaren 600 LT will be revealed. There are only two days left until we see what is expected to be the hottest Sport Series model to date. It’s fitting that we should have a final teaser of the test mule to tide us over until the bog launch.

These photos were spotted at the Nürburgring in Germany recently. They show the 600 LT testing and give us a few hints as to what we should expect come Thursday!

We have already seen the unique exhaust placement which is inspired by the recently-launched McLaren Senna. The 600 LT will get a deck-lid exhaust with two tailpipes. The aerodynamic work package is clear with the 600 LT benefiting front a new front facia. The internal vanes used to face inwards, now the face outwards and are joined by a side air channel.

McLaren 600 LT 1 of 5

Remarkably, nothing seems to have changed with the bonnet or the fenders. We have expected to at least see some air vents for the wheels. The side profile does reveal an aggressive side skirt, the camo to the read window might suggest that this is either perspex or there is some other modification being hidden.

Turning to the rear, the cut out rear wheel arches are clear, as is the deep rear diffuser the rear spoiler suggests that McLaren will offer an active aerodynamic package for the 600 LT, something that’s normally reserved for higher models.

Just like its Super Series predecessor, the McLaren 600 LT is expected to be a very exclusive vehicle. It is scheduled to make its dynamic debut on July 12th at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018. McLaren Special Operations should released some bespoke variants of the 600 LT in the future too!