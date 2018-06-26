The Audi Q8 was released just a few weeks ago. We are due to drive it later today in fact, the TDI and TFSI models that will count for the bulk of the sales. While we have been away, spy photographers have been busy and have spotted a completely undisguised prototype of the new Audi SQ8.

The photos how a car which wears the TDI badge. Don’t be fooled though, the quad tailpipes are what you should in fact be looking at. The test mule appears to have had the drivetrain for the new Audi SQ8 transplanted into the more docile TDI Q8 model.

Visually, there is no difference between this car and the Q8 we will be driving today. The SQ8 is expected to get a new front design and a distinct rear diffuser.

It looks likely that Audi could ditch the V8 power plant with the SQ8. Sources are expecting the 3.0-litre TFSI V6 to be fitted to the Audi SQ8. This will likely be coupled with some electric power and should help account for a total of 470 hp. The other option for Audi is to fit the SQ8 with a TDI engine, perhaps the 4.0 litre V8 unit from the Bentayga.

We are also expecting an Audi RS Q8 at some point. The range topping SUV will almost certainly get a V8 powertrain which we suspect will be taken from the 670 hp Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.